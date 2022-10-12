At Har Har Mahadev Trailer Launch, Amruta Khanvilkar Exudes Royalty in Yellow Saree

Popular actress Amruta Khanvilkar has been making headlines for her upcoming period drama film Har Har Mahadev. The actress has always made an impression with her short yet impactful cameos in films like Malang, Raazi, and Phoonk. Amruta enjoys a strong social media presence, keeping fans posted on her daily whereabouts. She can also be hailed as a fashionista, blessing our eyes with snippets from her glamorous photoshoots.

Recently, on the occasion of the trailer launch event of her upcoming film, the Chandramukhi actress has yet again stolen the limelight with her traditional outfit. Taking to Instagram, Amruta dropped a series of pictures on her Gram that has left her fans speechless. “You can never not fall in love with her,” she captioned her clicks.

Clad in a vibrant yellow scallop-bordered Katan Silk saree, Amruta painted the perfect picture of royalty. Weaving six yards of grace and elegance in the Aura Benaras saree, the actress clubbed the attire with a turquoise silk blouse crafted with golden embroidery.

The 37-year-old actress struck numerous candid poses for the snaps looking like the diva that she is. She accessorized her look with a stone-embellished golden choker neckpiece with a pair of bangles on both hands. Amruta opted for minimalistic makeup, sporting long lashes, and a shade of light brown lipstick. The actress rounded off her look with a tiny red bindi.

The moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans went all hearts in the comments, showering Amruta with innumerable compliments. “Kitni Sundar,” gushed one user. “Lovely in saree” lavished a second.

Amruta seems to be a saree aficionado, impressing the fashion police with her on-fleek saree diaries. Here are some of her other spellbinding pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amruta has bagged the position of one of the female leads in the film Har Har Mahadev. The first look poster of her character Sonabai Deshpande has been released. Sonabai was the resilient queen of the Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu. Actor Sharad Kelkar will essay the role of Baji Prabhu. This Abhijit Deshpande directorial will hit the screens this year on October 25.

Besides Har Har Mahadev, Amruta is also seen as a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, currently airing on Colors television.

