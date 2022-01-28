At Her Wedding, Mouni Roy Fears Tumbling Down The Pidhi, Asks For Help During Ritual

Actor Mouni Roy finally got hitched with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar on Thursday. She transformed into an otherworldly Bengali bride in the evening after their wedding rituals were performed. Mouni married her longtime beau at the Hilton resort in Goa. Several photos and videos of the newlyweds have appeared on social media and are now going viral.

The most recent photos and videos depict the Shubho Drishti ritual. Mouni wears a bright red lehenga and arrives at the mandap sitting on a pidhi, a hardwood stool on which the bride sits while her brothers lift it from three sides. Mouni clutched two betel leaves, trying hard not to look at Suraj’s face.

However, the situation quickly became a bit chaotic, with Mouni obviously scared of tumbling from the pidhi. Mouni can be heard asking even more people to assist them even her siblings and pals held up the pidhi. Somebody handling the camera reassured her that she would not fall, but Mouni insisted that one spin around the mandap was enough. Her enthusiastic companions said that they would go for all seven.

Mouni also shared official photos from her wedding ceremonies in which she and Suraj appeared to be the loveliest bride and groom ever. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional Malayali outfits and performing the rituals. She captioned her picture, “I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends. We are married. Need your love and blessings. Love, Suraj & Mouni.”

Happiness, laughter and giggles are pretty evident in their faces as they performed the wedding rituals as per Bengali tradition later in the evening.

We wish all the luck and best wishes to the newlyweds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.