At Heropanti 2 Screening, Disha Patani's Matchbox-sized Mini Handbag Grabs Attention

A special screening of Tiger Shroff’s latest outing Heropanti 2 was hosted by the makers on the night of April 28. Attended by all the celebs of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also made an appearance at the screening of the much-awaited film.

As the diva reached the event in a stylish lilac dress, what caught the netizen’s attention was her matchbox-sized mini handbag. Pictures of the actor are going viral and many are wondering what kind of stuff Disha must have kept in this bag.

Many were astonished to see the size of Disha’s bag, a user asked if she has paan masala in his bag? Netizens are speculating as to what she might have in her bag. Meanwhile, another user found her bag locked.

Disha’s small bag is quite expensive:

According to media reports, this small bag of Disha is worth about Rs 46,000. Knowing the price of the bag, many wondered what the speciality of this bag was. Disha’s beautiful dress also caught the attention of many.

Seeing Disha’s dress, one user compared her with Ariana Grande

In a lavender bodycon, Disha accessorised her look with a small bag, silver high heels, and a plunging neckline. With subtle nude makeup, the actor left her locks in curls.

On the work front, she was last seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor has many films in the kitty. Apart from Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Tara Sutaria, she is also a part of the Yodha. Said to release in November 2022, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Raashi Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra in the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial.

