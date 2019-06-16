At India vs Pakistan Match, Ranveer Singh Makes Commentary Debut in Retro Gangster Outfit

Ranveer Singh has been indulging in serious research and preparation for his upcoming film based on India's 1983 World Cup win. The actor took in the feels of a live match on Sunday, as he paid a surprise visit to Manchester where the much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan is taking place. The actor, who is playing Kapil Dev in the period film, also made his commentary debut, joining Sunil Gavaskar, and Virender Sehwag and other cricket legends in the commentator's box.

The BCCI Twitter handle posted a video of the actor welcoming viewers to the "biggest stage for cricket, the World Cup, and the biggest-ticket match - India vs Pakistan. It doesn't get bigger than this." He went on to say that the weather in Manchester looked promising. "Looks like we might just have the humdinger of a game we're all looking for," Ranveer added.

Look who gave a low down of the BIG CLASH between India & Pakistan LIVE from Old Trafford before the start of the game - @RanveerOfficial himself #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #CWC19 🇮🇳💙😎👌 pic.twitter.com/NaNKOY5YEw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019

The Bollywood star's energetic words and playful antics, as usual, were quite a hit, as videos of him on the grounds were being circulated on social media. He also made it a point to strike powerful poses with cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag.

Selfie time 📸📸Look who's in the house 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Aw55hFImqM — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019

Ranveer also caught attention with his retro gangster outfit, wearing over-sized glasses and a checkered overcoat to deal with the chill in Manchester. The actor tried his hand at commentating with Jatin Sapru and Sunil Gavaskar.

'83, directed by Kabir Khan, is currently being shot in London. During his course of preparation for the movie, the actor has been rubbing shoulders with a number of cricketing legends. While Kapil Dev has been helping him train for the movie that narrates the story of the former Indian skipper leading the team to World Cup Victory in 1983, Ranveer has also had the good fortune of meeting more international legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne.

