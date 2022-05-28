At Iravin Nizhal's Audio Launch On June 5, Makers Ban Mobile Phone

Iravin Nizhal, directed by Parthiban Radhakrishnan, will hit the theatres on June 24, but before that, the makers will have an audio launch event for the film in Chennai on June 5. Parthiban has taken several important steps to ensure nothing related to Iravin Nizhal gets leaked on the internet. He has banned mobile phones at the venue. A message informing everyone about the prohibition of mobile phones has been sent to all.

Iravin Nizhal has been the talk of the town ever since it came to light that the film is the world’s first non-linear single shot film. The trailer of Iravin Nizhal was released a week ago, enhancing excitement for this film.

Parthiban has another idea to boost the buzz around the film. The director will premiere the first 30 minutes of Iravin Nizhal at the audio launch. Hence, the decision to ban mobile phones.

Recently, Iravin Nizhal was shown at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Over 300 actors and more than 150 technicians have contributed to this film. This single shot venture was shot after 90 days of rehearsal. The runtime of Iravin Nizhal is over 100 minutes.

Iravin Nizhal narrates the story of Nandhu, a financier struggling with a pang of internal guilt. Nandhu is searching for a rival. Whether Nandhu succeeds or not forms the crux of the story. Parthiban said that Iravin Nizhal will narrate 50 years of Nandhu’s life in 60 time periods.

Parthiban, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Brigida and Sai Priyanka Ruth comprise the cast of Iravin Nizhal. Arthur Wilson has handled the cinematography for this film. Iravin Nizhal has been bankrolled by Bioscope Film Framers.

A.R. Rahman has composed music for Iravin Nizhal. Many have said that A.R. Rahman’s music has blended well with the theme of the film after watching the trailer.

According to A.R Rahman, he imagined madness after hearing the idea behind Iravin Nizhal. The music maestro said that Parthiban is very passionate about his work. Parthiban had even revealed that he and A.R. Rahman was going to work on a project titled Yelelo. This project could not materialise, revealed by Parthiban.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.