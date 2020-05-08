At Irrfan Khan's Funeral, Nobody Could Hug Each Other So That's The New Normal: Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda has reflected on hard times that people across the world have been facing since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview with The Hindustan Times, he was asked for his views on the major changes which would be witnessed once people try to reset their lives after the lockdown.

"I went to Irrfan’s funeral (April 29); he was buried right next to my house. There I realised that nobody could really hug anybody (pauses), so that’s the new normal we all have to get used to. We, (Indians) are very affectionate, and physical people. So, the whole thing of looking at the other person and thinking twice about getting in their personal space, is something that’s definitely going to change.

"Also, we’ll have more individualism in the world, which I feel should enrich the lives. I’m hoping that as a collective, we come out as a better race, a better humankind and a better species that’s more considerate and compassionate," he said.

Hooda was recently seen alongside Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth in Netflix's Extraction, which has been receiving rave reviews, particularly for its high-octane action sequences.

Talking about the same, he said, "Every artiste desires his work to reach out to as many people as possible and I’m glad that this film has reached out to 190 countries. Interestingly, before this movie happened, I was more or less, had no work. But I chose not to work for three years because I was busy preparing for Battle of Saragarhi, which never happened. So, I had grown a beard to my navel and my hair up to my small back. When Extraction released, I was just wondering, when the whole world was working, and out there, I was out of the whole thing. And now when everybody’s sitting at home and nobody’s working, my work is out there. So that’s what life is. I’m very grateful and fortunate to have landed this spot."