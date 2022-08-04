At K Uma Maheshwari’s Funeral, Fan Asks Nandamudi Balakrishna For Selfie; Actor Ignores

The last rites of K Uma Maheshwari, the daughter of former Andhra Chief Minister NTR, were held at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday. The funeral was attended by N. Chandrababu Naidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna and other family members. During an unpleasant moment at the funeral, Balayya was asked for a selfie by one of his fans. Balayya didn’t respond to the request and ignored the person.

This incident happened when Balakrishna was departing from the Mahaprasthanam crematorium. He was having a conversation with some of his colleagues before sitting in his car. As he was going to sit in his car, a fan approached him for a selfie. One of Balayya’s colleagues intervened and stopped that fan from going near him. Balakrishna stopped for a second and without responding departed from the venue. After Balakrishna’s departure, N. Chandrababu Naidu was seen arriving at Uma’s funeral.

Besides these two dignitaries, Ramakrishna, Nara Lokesh and actor Kalyan Ram were also present there. Other relatives like G. Lokeswari, former union minister, BJP leader D. Purandeswari and N. Bhuvaneswari were also present at the funeral. Uma was the youngest of NTR’s four daughters.

According to Uma’s family members, she was suffering from some health problems and also felt depressed. Uma’s daughter Vishala had arrived from the United States in the early hours on Wednesday. Uma’s husband Srinivas Prasad lit the funeral pyre. The funeral procession started from Uma’s residence after friends and relatives paid their last respects.

According to the reports, Uma had locked herself in the room and did not open doors despite her younger daughter Deekshita knocking repeatedly. Deekshita then called the police who broke open the door and found Uma’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Uma was then shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Later, the body was handed over to family members for last rites.

