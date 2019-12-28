Take the pledge to vote

At Kushal Punjabi's Funeral, Drashti Dhami, Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani Offer Their Last Prayers

Kushal Punjabi was known for his work in films and shows like Lakshya, Kaal, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai.

December 28, 2019
Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi, who has also been a part of several movies, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Thursday night. The funeral was held on Saturday, December 28.

The entire showbiz world was shocked on hearing the news of the actor’s passing away. A number of celebs attended the last rites of Punjabi. TV actors Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Chaitanya Choudhry, Karan V Grover and Vrajesh Hirjee were among those who were spotted at the late actor’s house.

Other celebs, including Sushant Singh, Kubbra Sait, Drashti Dhami, Eijaz Khan, Chetan Hansraj, Nandish Sandhu, and Shenaz Treasury, were also seen.

Filmmaker Ken Ghosh also made it to the funeral. Bakhtiyar Irani attended the last rites along with sister Delnaaz and wife Tanaaz.

Jaswir Kaur, one of Punjabi’s closest friends, was inconsolable at the funeral. Shabir Ahluwalia and model Diandra Soares also paid their last respect to the departed soul.

The late actor is survived by his estranged wife Audrey Dolhen and son, Kian. He was facing family issues post his separation with Audrey.

 

 

