At Least 12 Actresses Met Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar Jail, Conman Bribed Prison Staff With Rs 1 Crore a Month: ED Sources

After the questioning of actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, the case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is headed for another twist, this time over the conditions of his stay in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate told News18 that Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is facing prosecution in multiple cases including a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, paid a bribe of Rs 1 crore every month to Tihar Jail officials for unrestricted access to luxury amenities and freedom to have female guests over.

Sources added that apart from Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, the conman also received visits from other super models and Bollywood actresses in jail.

Chandrasekhar, meanwhile, has written to jail authorities complaining of harassment and discrimination. The letter, accessed by News18, alleges that Chandrasekhar is not being allowed to meet his wife, a co-accused, at intervals stipulated in the rules.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul, were recently arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over an alleged extortion racket being run from jail.

The couple were already in Delhi Police custody and lodged in jail following a complaint by the spouses of jailed Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh. In the FIR, Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh had alleged that Chandrasekhar conned her of Rs 200 crore pretending to be a government official. Chandrasekhar allegedly said that he could ensure Shivinder’s bail. The Delhi Police also alleged that Chandrasekhar and his wife used hawala routes and shell companies to park the proceeds of the alleged crime overseas.

Jailhouse Rock?

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate told News18 that Sukesh Chandrasekhar ran the extortion racket out of a “plush office” in Tihar Jail and sometimes used the “office” of jailed Unitech Group owner Sanjay Chandra, whom the conman allegedly got close to. Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra were later shifted to jails in Mumbai on the orders of the Supreme Court after two ED reports highlighted “the connivance of Tihar Jail staff in flouting orders”.

Sources added that Chandrasekhar’s wife Leena Maria Paul had “open access” to her husband’s “office” and used to visit him regularly without any entry being recorded in the register. As per sources, Leena Paul said in her statement that the “office” had television, fridge, sofa and mineral water bottles.

The conman also allegedly threw “chicken parties” in jail to which women were invited. Sources further alleged that super models and actresses visited the conman in jail.

“Sukesh used to give Rs 1 crore every month to jail officials to keep unlimited access to various facilities. Apart from Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi, at least 10 more Bollywood actresses visited Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar Jail,” a source said.

Conman’s Counter

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written to Tihar Jail authorities complaining of harassment resulting in mental trauma. In the letter, accessed by News18, Chandrasekhar said he is suffering claustrophobia because of being kept under “double lock”.

He sought access to television set and said his wife was being allowed to meet him only once every two weeks, instead of once every week as specified in the jail manual. The letter added that other inmates had been warned against speaking to him, leading him to be “mentally disturbed”.

“I am mentally tortured and being bullied in the jail. I am soon going to file an affidavit in this respect before the Supreme Court. I am already undergoing medical treatment at jail hospital and I am disturbed. I have been double locked and the authority is keeping a watch on me through four CCTV cameras. I don’t understand why," reads the letter.

“I want to meet my wife Leena Maria Paul. As per jail manuals family visit is allowed. I should be allowed to meet my wife every week to mentally support her," it adds.

Bollywood Connect

The Sukesh Chandrasekhar case hit the limelight when actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were questioned by the ED. As per the agency’s chargesheet filed in a Delhi court, both received luxury cars, phones and other expensive gifts from the accused couple.

The chargesheet, filed before Additional Session Judge Praveen Singh, said that the statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30 and October 20, in which she stated that she received gifts like three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci gym wear outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi- coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets. She also received a car, Mini Cooper, which she returned, the ED claimed.

As per the chargesheet, she further said that Chandrashekar had arranged private jet trips and hotel stays for her on different occasions. The Enforcement Directorate further said that Chandrashekar gifted a BMW car to Nora Fatehi in December 2020 and later gave her Rs 75 lakh, besides other expensive gifts.

Details of the chargesheet accessed by News18 show Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly admitted to gifting Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother a Maserati and Porsche. The actress, however, told the ED that she only knew Chandrasekhar as Shekhar Ratna Vela, who claimed to be the owner of popular southern network Sun TV. He also allegedly offered her movie roles. Fernandez reportedly added that the conman gave huge loans to her siblings along with expensive gifts, including a horse.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.