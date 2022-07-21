At Liger Trailer Launch, Director Puri Jagannadh Calls Vijay Deverakonda ‘Next Big Thing’

The much-awaited trailer of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming sports drama film Liger was released today with great enthusiasm. While the internet is already going gaga over the trailer, which was released by Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi and Prabhas, the trailer launch event held on July 21 at the Sudarshan Theater in Hyderabad was a grand success.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday looked super excited as they reached the venue of the film’s trailer launch. The two got a very warm welcome from fans, accompanied by rose petals. Everything during the Vijay Deverakonda movie trailer launch was designed to look opulent and traditional. The opening celebration honoured Bonalu, a traditional Hindu festival in Telangana that is centred on the Goddess Mahakali. The event started on July 3 and will last through July 24.

Director Puri Jagannadh was all praises for Vijay during his speech at the event, and went on to say that Vijay was ‘the next best thing in the country’. Vijay, on the other hand, got emotional and thanked his fans for their constant support throughout his career, even though he did not come from a film background.

.@TheDeverakonda is the next big thing in country, mark my words says dashing director #PuriJagannadh #LigerTrailerpic.twitter.com/8nP9OGVeJu — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) July 21, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinema_masthi (@_cinema_masthi_)

Two trailer launches are scheduled for today. The entire team will travel back to Mumbai for the film’s Hindi trailer launch once the Telugu trailer launch event in Hyderabad concludes. The chief guest for the debut of the Hindi trailer is expected to be Ranveer Singh.

Massive scale preparations have been made for Liger, which is anticipated to be an underdog tale. The protagonist is implied to have characteristics of both lions and tigers by the movie’s title Liger and the tagline, “Sala Crossbreed.”

Liger’s song Akdi Bakdi, which was released last week, has been receiving a very good response. After the release of Liger on August 19, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on December 23.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.