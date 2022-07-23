At Liger Trailer Launch, Vijay Deverakonda Pecks Ananya Pandey's Cheeks

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most beloved actors in the south film industry. In recent years, the 33-year-old has emerged as a top choice for prominent filmmakers in the country. Deverakonda has cultivated a huge fan base through his acting chops and charming personality.

The actor has established himself in the film industry by delivering blockbusters like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, and Mahanati. Now Vijay Deverakonda is all set to star in a pan-India project, Liger. The film features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. Fans are excited to see the fresh pairing of Vijay and Ananya on the silver screen. Recently, the trailer of Liger was launched at a grand promotional event in Mumbai.

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh also attended the event along with the star cast of Liger. At the event, Ranveer was seen dancing with Vijay and Ananya on the stage. Netizens have praised the sizzling chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey. In fact, at the trailer launch event, Vijay even gave Ananya a peck on her cheeks. The paparazzi captured the moment and shared it on social media.

Deverakonda’s upcoming sports drama has created tremendous chatter on social media and is trending for the last few days on Twitter. The multi-starrer is one of the biggest releases of this year. The trailer of the Liger has broken the Internet with over 34 million views on YouTube. Trade analysts are predicting that Deverakonda’s much-awaited film will have a great run at the box office.

It is worth mentioning that boxing legend Mike Tyson will also make a cameo appearance in Liger. Tyson will make his debut in Bollywood with Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will hit the screens on August 25 in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

