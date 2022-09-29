At Lokmat Most Stylish Award 2022, Shamita Shetty Avoids These Actors

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 was a gala event full of celebs posing with their trophies. Several big names from the show biz walked the red carpet dressed in heart-throbbing attires that left fans swooning. Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, her ex-partner Raquesh Bapat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundra were also spotted. Shamita and Raquesh came alone, while Tej-ran were papped together.

Tejasswi Prakash donned a beige sequinned pre-pleated saree with an embroidered blouse, while Karan Kundra put on black patterned and pivoted sherwani. Shamita Shetty wore a simple pink Indo-European lehenga. Raquesh kept it simple with an all-black look. What caught the attention of the paparazzi was Shamita ignoring the trio of Raquesh, Tejasswi, and Karan.

Raquesh and Shamita, the sweet couple of debut OTT season of Bigg Boss, broke up after some differences. Later, the duo was featured in a video song, Tera Vich Rab Disda.

Some say it was expected of Shamita to ignore Karan and Tejasswi. Wondering why? Remember the nasty fight between Shamita and Tejasswi in the Bigg Boss OTT? The week before the show’s finale, Tejasswi humiliated fellow contestant Shamita Shetty by calling her “aunty”. During an assignment on the show, Shamita gave Tejaswi’s Boyfriend friend Karan Kundra a massage.

Top showsha video

This prompted Tejaswi to taunt Shamita that she has never taken any assignment so seriously. Shamita retorted, “It’s a task and you have no business calling me an aunty.” Tejasswi was criticised by Bipasha Basu and Gauhar Khan for her words.

Let’s talk about the celeb night at the Lokmat award function. YouTubers like Carryminati and Ranveer Allahbadia were also papped.

List of celebs who bagged the awards-

Most Stylish Fitness Award- Krishna Shroff

Most Stylish Performer- Nushrratt Bharuccha

Most Stylish Female Actor- Mrunal Thakur

Most Stylish Youth Icon (Male): Carry Minati a.k.a. Ajey Nagar

Most Stylish Politician: Amit Raj Thackeray

Most Stylish Emerging Icon: Tejasswi Prakash

Most Stylish Dancing Sensation: Rashmi Desai

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here