At Love Aaj Kal Trailer Launch, Sara Ali Khan Tells Kartik Aaryan: This Love Story is Because of Me

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan continue to make headlines, months after the latter admitted to having a crush on the Luka Chuppi actor on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan.

The two will soon be seen together in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The film's trailer was launched in a grand event on Friday in Mumbai, where the duo was asked about their alleged brewing romance.

"I've had a crush on her ever since she first time revealed on national television that she likes me. What else do I say? Sara had said it clearly, but what would I say?"

He later looked at Sara and repeated Shah Rukh Khan's famous Darr song Jaadu Teri Nazar's hook line, modifying it for Sara. "Tu haan kar, ya na kar, tu hai meri Sara," a blushing Kartik said.

"There are so many Sartik fans standing outside. They are here because of some reason. And I am sure yeh kal nahi love aaj hai (this love is today and not tomorrow)."

To which, Sara added, "I must say whenever I hear this Sartik Sartik thing, I just have to say that I don't think any 'jodi' has got so much love before watching any film of theirs. I am genuinely more than anything just grateful to the audiences for giving us so much love and accepting us as a pair even before seeing us onscreen. I can only hope that when you all see us onscreen, you will fall in love with Sartik even more, you will fall in love with Veer and Zoe because that is really what it is about."

Kartik also mentioned, "I am so glad that Ranveer Singh introduced me to Sara. Today whatever is, it is because of him."

Sara then interrupted and laughingly said, "Hello, this love story is because of me."

When asked about their Valentine's Day plans, Sara and Kartik unanimously said, "It is going to be a date night on Valentine's Day. We are going to watch the film together. Love Aaj Kal."

The film, which also stars Randeep Hooda and newcomer Arushi Sharma, is a blend of modern-day and the 90s romance as it simultaneously features two love stories separated by time.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.