At 'Love Story' Event, Chiranjeevi's Hilarious Take on Sai Pallavi Leaving His Film

South Megastar Chiranjeevi, one of the special guests at the event of “Love Story Unplugged" has made everybody’s heads turn with his speech at the function. The unfiltered speech of the megastar, though, proved to be slightly embarrassing for Sai Pallavi, the lead actress of the film.

According to sources, the movie was supposed to be released earlier, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release of the film was postponed to September 24 worldwide. On this occasion, the filmmakers decided to organize a pre-release event. The event was attended by megastar Chiranjeevi, Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi cine crew.

The megastar had a lot to say about everyone present there. But, when it came to actress Sai Pallavi, Chiranjeevi went in a whole different direction. For the unversed, the Megastar is doing “Vedalam" remake in Telugu, which has been titled, Bhola Shankar.

During the event, Chiranjeevi shared that first Sai Pallavi was considered for the part in the movie which now Keerthy Suresh is playing. But when Pallavi was asked for the role, she rejected it. And further he revealed that he, too, wanted Sai Pallavi to not accept the offer and reject the film.

According to Megastar Chiranjeevi, they both should have been romantically paired in the movie and not as brother-sister. The intentions of the Megastar were good, but the whole thing made the situation awkward and it came supremely embarrassing for the Love Story actress.

Sai Pallavi then went on stage to apologise and said she rejected the offer because of her policy of not acting in remake films. Later, they both shook hands. The whole incident between both the stars took the pre-release event to a next level. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and will hit cinemas worldwide.

