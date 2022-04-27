At Mall Inauguration, Fans Deflate Tires of Anupama Parameswaran's Car, Ask Her to Stay

Actor Anupama Parameswaran, who went to the opening of a shopping mall recently, was in for a big shock. On Monday, she went as a chief guest at the inauguration of the PPR Shopping Mall in Kodada, Suryapeta District. Locals and fans flocked to see Anupama. She greeted the people with a beautiful smile. Then she inaugurated the mall and interacted with the media for a while. After the event, when she was leaving, some fans jumped to take selfies. They also asked her to stay there for a little longer.

But as it was already too late, she decided to leave. In the meantime, some miscreants deflated the tires of her car, demanding she stay there for a while. Anupama was shocked and impatient with the attitude of the fans. After the incident, the shop managers arranged another car for Anupama and sent her to Hyderabad. Now her video is going viral on social media. It seems that Anupama was deeply shocked by this bitter experience.

Anupama made her acting debut in 2015 with the Malayalam film Premam. Later, she also acted in several movies like Satahamanam, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, Hello Guru Prema Kosame, Natasaarvabhowma and Rakshasudu.

After the success of Rowdy Boys, Anupama will be seen in the upcoming Telugu language supernatural mystery film Karthikeya 2. The movie is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory banners, Karthikeya 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The film features Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on July 22.

Along with this, she will also appear in another Telugu movie Butterfly. The film is directed by Ghanta Satish Babu and will feature Anupama Parameswaran as the lead character.

