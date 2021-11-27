At Me Honar Superstar Grand Finale, Contestant Neha Methe's Mother Gets Special Gift

The grand Finale of the Marathi dance reality show, Me Honar Superstar, was recently shot and some guests were also a part of the special episode. In between all this, contestant Neha Methe’s mother got a beautiful gift from Nivedita Saraf. The gift was a beautiful Mangalsutra. There is a very emotional story attached to this Mangalsutra.

The audience will soon get to see the grand finale of the show Me Honar Superstar. All the contestants who came on the show talked about their personal lives as well. One such contestant is Neha Methe. Everyone in the entire world faced a very difficult time during the Covid-19 pandemic. A lot of people also had to face serious financial crises and Neha and her family were those. Like many other people, Neha’s father also did not have work and the family suffered.

Neha’s father was ill and she wanted to participate in the show. The family did not have money for either. So Neha’s mother sold her Mangalsutra to support her daughter. When people on the show came to know about this step of hers, they decided to give Neha’s mother a new Mangalsutra. The Mangalsutra was handed to Neha’s mother by renowned actor Nivedita Saraf.

We only get to see such talented new artists because their parents make a lot of sacrifices for them. All the people on the stage got emotional after what they witnessed on the show. The audience will get to see this and a lot more on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

