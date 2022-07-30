At Mijwan Fashion Show 2022, Rohit Roy's Daughter Kiara Bose Roy Grabs Attention

The Mijwan Fashion Show 2022, which was held on July 29, was a star-studded event graced by several big names of Bollywood. Actress Shabana Azmi organised the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai. From B-town to TV, several actors participated in the show.

The showstoppers were none other than the royal couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The event was attended by Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, producer Boney, Rohit Roy appeared with his wife Mansi Joshi Roy and daughter Kiara Bose Roy and many more all the celebs smiled as they posed for the camera.

Rohit Roy is a popular actor in Bollywood and TV industry. His brother Ronit Roy and his wife Mansi Joshi Roy are also considered excellent actors. Now it seems that Rohit wants to make his beloved daughter Kiara Bose Roy also a part of the glamour industry. At Mijwan Fashion Show 2022, Rohit appeared with his entire family, but his daughter Kiara attracted everyone’s attention.

Rohit Roy’s daughter Kiara is not only stylish but also beautiful. She was seen in a sleeveless teal blue co-ord set paired with a sling bag. Meanwhile, Paparazzi Yogen Shah shared the family picture on social media. In the photo, Rohit Roy and his wife Mansi Joshi Roy, his daughter Kiara and his brother Ronit Roy and his wife Neelam Roy were seen posing for the camera.



This fashion show was hosted to showcase the chikankari skills of the women of her village Mijwan. In this fashion show organised by the name Mijwan Culture Show, the dress designed by famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra was made by the women of Mijwan village.

In this fashion show, many celebs, including Ranveer-Deepika, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Nora Fatehi as well as Kiara Advani, and Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy, Mansi Joshi Roy were seen in style.

Rohit Roy is popular for his roles in Hindi series like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Swabhimaan. Besides working on television, he also worked in popular Bollywood movies like Kaabil, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Apartment, Plan, and Shoot Out At Lokhandwala.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here