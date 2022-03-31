At Mumbai Airport, Malaika Arora Spotted in Boots, Jacket. Gets Trolled

When it comes to fashion and style, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora seldom gets it wrong. From fans to fashion enthusiasts, everyone loves the way Malaika carries herself. However, recently, the actor-dancer was spotted at the Mumbai airport in winter wear. Yes, you read that right.

While Mumbai and the rest of India are struggling to protect themselves from the scorching heat, the actor was seen in black boots, a high pullover sweater in grey colour and an oversized brown heavy jacket. Fans were surprised to see Malaika in such warm clothes in the scorching heat of Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

And it was only a matter of time before trolls targetted Malaika for wearing winter wear in summer. People commented things like ‘Garmi mai jacket? (Jacket in this heat?) and ‘It’s 44 degrees in Mumbai’. Another Instagram user commented that she was wearing Karan Johar’s jacket. This one person said that she was seen moving around in shorts in the chilly month of January.

However, the reason Malaika was seen wearing winter clothes was probably that she landed in Mumbai from Chicago and New Jersey, and it’s colder there. She was wearing clothes appropriate for the climate there and landed in the same clothes in Mumbai. However, that did not stop the trolling.

Malaika has been in the news for her personal life as well. She was in a very publicised marriage with Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan since 1998 but after almost twenty years of marriage and parenting one child, fans were surprised to know that they decided to part ways.

She later got into a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two often share their pictures on social media.

