At Oh My Ghost Audio Launch, GP Muthu Says He Didn’t Know Sunny Leone Before Film

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 star GP Muthu is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming horror-comedy film Oh My Ghost, starring Sunny Leone in the lead role. The makers unveiled the audio of the R Yuvan directorial at a grand launch event held in Chennai on Wednesday, November 2. The launch event, hosted by VJ Archana, was graced by the entire cast and crew of Oh My Ghost.

At the event, GP Muthu engaged in playful banter with Sunny Leone on the stage. The Ek Paheli Leela called Muthu her favourite Oh My Ghost co-actor and revealed that they have one thing in common – Bigg Boss. While Sunny had appeared on the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 9 back in 2011, Muthu featured in the latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil but had to walk out of the house because of his son’s poor health.

GP Muthu also dedicated a poem to Sunny Leone and fed the popular sweet Khoya to her on stage. In an interaction with VJ Archana at the audio launch, the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 fame told the host that he was scared to act as Oh My Ghost marked his first-ever film. Muthu added saying he didn’t know who Sunny Leone was when he was informed that he would share the screen space with her in the film. He told Archana that he recognized Sunny after seeing her photo.

On Wednesday, GP Muthu shared a candid picture with Sunny Leone from the audio launch event of Oh My Ghost. In the picture, the actor-duo was seen flashing their beaming smiles as they seemingly danced together on stage. While Sunny rocked a traditional look in a green Kanjivaram silk saree, comprising hints of gold and pink border, with a bright-pink blouse, Muthu showed up in an all-white outfit at the event.

