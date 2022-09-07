At Ponniyin Selvan Trailer Launch, Rajinikanth Reveals The Warrior He Wanted To Play

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 released the trailer and songs of the much-awaited film at a grand event in Chennai. The event was held with great fanfare and was attended by superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The presence of these two stalwarts at the trailer launch has increased the hype around Mani Ratnam’s period drama.

At the event, Rajinikanth heaped praises on the celebrated filmmaker and predicted that Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 will become an achievement in Indian cinema. The 71-year-old superstar also revealed that he wanted to play the role of Periya Pazhuvettarayar in the film.

“When I told Mani Ratnam that I wanted to play Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, he said no. He said your fans will hate me. He told me seriously that I will not exploit you that way. Any other director would have used me, but that is Mani Ratnam,” Rajinikanth was quoted as saying.

Rajinikanth also shared that former CM Jayalalithaa wanted him to essay the role of the warrior prince Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. It is worth noting that Rajinikanth has a long association with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Rajinikanth starred in Mani Ratnam’s hit 1991 movie, Thalapathi.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. The much-awaited magnum opus is set in the 10th Century and revolves around the rise of the Chola dynasty.

Going by trailer, Ponniyin Selvan features larger-than-life battle scenes and will offer a grand visual spectacle to the audience. Vikram and Karthi will be seen in the pivotal roles of Aditya Karikalan and Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan respectively. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 boasts of a star-studded cast which includes Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and R Parthiban.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 will hit the screens on September 30 and is expected to do very well at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here