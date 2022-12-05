At Red Sea Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor Opens Up About Being Away From Son Vayu

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s fashion statements often become the talk of the town. The actress surely knows how to ace the glam game with her chic and bold sartorial choices. Sonam, who recently welcomed her son Vayu with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja, is currently enjoying her newfound motherhood in bliss. And, her motherly affection does not let her stay away from her munchkin even for a day. Recently, the Neerja actress attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. On her way to the gala event, Sonam dropped a video on Instagram, expressing her nervousness about leaving her son at home. She also admitted to missing him during her 20-hour journey.

In the video posted by Sonam on December 4, the actress shared, “I’m going to miss him so much. I’m very nervous to leave him behind even if it is just for a day. He is with my mom and my sister so I am not that stressed. I am literally going for 20 hours. I have figured out a way to leave in the morning and come back.”

The video also showed glimpses of the Khoobsurat actress getting ready for the star-studded night, surrounded by the hair and makeup team. In the caption of her post, Sonam gave a shoutout to her team and wrote, “One day for Chopard at the Red Sea Film. With my best team.”

Alongside Sonam Kapoor, the event also witnessed the arrival of notable stars from tinsel town, including Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor.

Speaking of Sonam, the Red Sea Film Festival 2022 marked her first international event since she welcomed her little one. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s bundle of joy, Vayu, was born on August 20 this year. On the work front, the actress is ready to make a comeback in films after a long time. She will next be seen in director Shome Makhija’s upcoming crime thriller Blind.

