English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Says That He And Deepika Padukone Share A Relationship Of Mutual Respect
Ranveer Singh was at the News18 Rising India Summit when he was asked about his relationship status with Deepika and about his marriage plans.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh says he shares a relationship of mutual admiration with Deepika Padukone, who he says he is "blessed" to have in his life. Ranveer was at the News18 Rising India Summit when he was asked about his relationship status with Deepika and about his marriage plans.
Feinting the question, Ranveer, said, "It is a relationship of mutual admiration... I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't. She says, 'You're just a ham'," he quipped, adding that she is "awesome" and that "there's a lot to learn from her as an artiste".
He, however, acknowledged that his co-star from films like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and, most recently, Padmaavat, has helped him become a "well-rounded human being" and that he is "blessed to have her in my life".
Ranveer said his school friends don't find his flamboyance over-the-top or made up because they have seen him so since the beginning. "If you see the remarks in my report cards, they add up to things that he loves to entertain, he's gregarious, vivacious and I was always pushing the style envelope even in the fourth standard. When the cable TV came in, I caught on the hip-hop style with MTV and copied Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg with the baggy jeans. I was ahead of the curve, and I have always been this way," noted the actor.
Also Watch
Feinting the question, Ranveer, said, "It is a relationship of mutual admiration... I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't. She says, 'You're just a ham'," he quipped, adding that she is "awesome" and that "there's a lot to learn from her as an artiste".
He, however, acknowledged that his co-star from films like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and, most recently, Padmaavat, has helped him become a "well-rounded human being" and that he is "blessed to have her in my life".
Ranveer said his school friends don't find his flamboyance over-the-top or made up because they have seen him so since the beginning. "If you see the remarks in my report cards, they add up to things that he loves to entertain, he's gregarious, vivacious and I was always pushing the style envelope even in the fourth standard. When the cable TV came in, I caught on the hip-hop style with MTV and copied Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg with the baggy jeans. I was ahead of the curve, and I have always been this way," noted the actor.
Also Watch
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL Champions Chennaiyin FC Extend Coach's Contract By One Year
- Aggression's Fine, We Don't Want Robots, Says Brett Lee
- 'Always Trusted Dinesh Karthik's Ability to Finish Game'
- Meghan Markle 'Missing' Online Friends After Surrendering Social Media Accounts
- Esha Deol Reveals First Look of Short Film; See Picture