Ranveer Singh Says That He And Deepika Padukone Share A Relationship Of Mutual Respect

Ranveer Singh was at the News18 Rising India Summit when he was asked about his relationship status with Deepika and about his marriage plans.

News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2018, 11:37 AM IST
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh says he shares a relationship of mutual admiration with Deepika Padukone, who he says he is "blessed" to have in his life. Ranveer was at the News18 Rising India Summit when he was asked about his relationship status with Deepika and about his marriage plans.

Feinting the question, Ranveer, said, "It is a relationship of mutual admiration... I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't. She says, 'You're just a ham'," he quipped, adding that she is "awesome" and that "there's a lot to learn from her as an artiste".

He, however, acknowledged that his co-star from films like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and, most recently, Padmaavat, has helped him become a "well-rounded human being" and that he is "blessed to have her in my life".

Ranveer said his school friends don't find his flamboyance over-the-top or made up because they have seen him so since the beginning. "If you see the remarks in my report cards, they add up to things that he loves to entertain, he's gregarious, vivacious and I was always pushing the style envelope even in the fourth standard. When the cable TV came in, I caught on the hip-hop style with MTV and copied Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg with the baggy jeans. I was ahead of the curve, and I have always been this way," noted the actor.



