At Rs 543 Crore, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Has the Same Budget as X-Men
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 has cost its makers a whopping Rs. 543 crore.
2.0 marks Akshay Kumar's Tamil debut. (Image: Instagram/Akshay Kumar)
Askhay Kumar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a poster of his upcoming film 2.0.
A Variety cover, it says “India’s first $75 million VFX wonder”.
At Rs 543 crore, this sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 blockbuster film Robot — which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — is more expensive than several successful Hollywood VFX classics. Deadpool (2016) had originally cost only $58 million. Even X-Men (2000) was made in $75 million and Batman (1989) in $35 million.
Akshay Kumar’s Tamil debut, 2.0, is slated to be released on November 29, this year. The teaser of his much-awaited film will be launched tomorrow, September 13.
Talking about the film, Akshay had earlier told IANS, “Rajini Sir is the real superstar. I would like to thank Shankar Sir for giving me the opportunity of working with a legend like Rajinikanth. I could've never imagined that I will get a chance to work in such a big and costly film like 2.0."
"I have done 130 films (in Bollywood). 2.0 was my 131st film. I can only say that during the making of those 130 films, I got to learn little from every film, but I was learning throughout the shooting of this film,” he added.
Akshay will be playing the antagonist in the film, an eccentric scientist called Richard. Rajinikanth, meanwhile, returns as scientist Vaseegaran.
Directed by Shankar, 2.0 also features Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Amy Jackson in important roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.
Here’s a special birthday treat for all my fans. Sharing with you my most powerful character and one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time. I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! HUMANS BEWARE!!! @2point0movie @lyca_productions @dharmamovies #2Point0
