At Sahil Khan's Store Launch in Meerut, Police Lathicharge Out Of Control Crowd

Actor Sahil Khan is known more for his fitness than his films. He remains in the headlines for his pictures on Instagram. Recently, the actor was in Meerut to inaugurate his store of bodybuilding products. Sahil owns the bodybuilding products store named “Buyceps", which has several stores in the country. When the actor reached the store, the fans broke the barricades to catch the glimpse of Sahil. As a result, police had to resort to lathi-charge.

The pictures of this lathi-charge are going viral on social media. Several questions are also being raised. “How was the permission granted to let so many people collected in one place in times of corona?"

“Did the organisers of the programme make any arrangements to prevent people from getting out of control?"

The incident took place at the Garh road of Nauchandi police station area in Meerut, where the actor went to launch his bodybuilding food products store. The pictures of the launch have also been posted on Instagram.

The police officers present in the event first gave instructions to the crowd but when people did not listen to the authorities, the police had to lathi-charge. Assistant Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Deepak Sharma was also present at the event. People blamed bouncers for creating a ruckus on the road after the programme. People complained about this to SSP and he gave the instructions to arrest the bouncers creating the ruckus.

The Scorpio riding bouncers ran away before getting caught by the police. Meerut police sieged the Scorpio on the bypass. After this, the police took ‘Chaalaan’ from six bouncers for disturbing the peace. Sahil Khan made his debut in Bollywood with the romantic comedy movie Style in 2001.

