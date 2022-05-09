At Sarkaru Vaari Pata Pre-Release Event, Mahesh Babu Gets Emotional. Know The Reason

A large pre-release ceremony for Mahesh Babu’s next film, Sarkaru Vaari Pata, was organised on May 7 on the Yousufguda Police grounds in Hyderabad. Mahesh, who was dressed stylishly, as usual, got emotional while speaking to his followers on the grounds. He began his statement by thanking everyone for attending the event and addressing artist Thaman as his brother, praising him and his accomplishments, and expressing his pride. He also complimented the lyricist Anantha Sriram, the director of photography Madhie, the art director Prakash, and his Lady lead Keerthy Suresh.

Mahesh got teary-eyed as he talked about losing a few close ones in the last two years and how it was only his followers who stuck by him and kept him going. Mahesh was referring to the sudden untimely demise of his brother Ramesh Babu when he said, “A lot has changed in the last two years. I’ve lost some of my closest friends but your admiration for me has never wavered. I hope your love will stay with me forever.”

Ramesh Babu passed away due to kidney-related ailments recently. Mahesh couldn’t visit him because he was isolated after testing positive for Covid-19. Furthermore, the SVP shoot was halted as a result of this. Despite the actor’s loss, followers continued to support him on social media, which made him overwhelmed with emotions.

Wishing success for the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, he closed his address by adding that May 12 will be a major festival for all his followers and that he is confident that all sections of the public will enjoy the film. “Director Parasuram has built various interesting characters in the picture," he said, “which is further supported by a solid narrative and compelling mannerisms."

The movie, the story of which revolves around the banking system, is slated for release on May 12.

