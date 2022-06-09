At Singing Event, Utkarsh Shinde Meets Little Boy Dressed As Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Doctor-singer-composer Utkarsh Shinde recently attended a singing event in Solapur and shared his experience with the fans on social media. The Bigg Boss Marathi 3 fame has shared a video wherein a little boy dressed as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj can be seen singing on the stage. Utkarsh shared the video of the special show and wrote the caption in Marathi.

“The Solapur program was starting, the song started, everyone was dancing wildly and in between a small Shiva appeared in the program and I stopped my song and requested all the listeners to stop for a while and listen to this little Shiva roar from his mouth and then what Shiva roar happened. And it was as if lightning flashed again. There is nothing in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s power or anything else,” he wrote

In the comment section of the post, many have expressed their love and respect for Shivaji Maharaj by saying Jai Shivraj.

Speaking of Utkarsh Shinde, he has studied medicine in Pune, Mumbai, London, and the USA. Utkarsh is MD. He did his post-graduation in London and PGDES in the USA. Apart from working in the medical field, Utkarsh is not only a singer and musician but a lyricist and an actor as well.

On the work front, Utkarsh has delivered songs like Haak Maratay Kolhapur, Go-Karona, Karona Go, Say Kovid Yodha, and Haldicha Sohla.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Utkarsha with his songs like Go-Corona, Corona Go, and Covid Warrior Mhana, also tried to eliminate many misconceptions about the deadly disease.

Moreover, he has also composed the title song of the popular Marathi TV show Mahamanav Ki Gaurav Gatha with his younger brother Adarsh Shinde, who is also a singer.

