At Spiritual Event, Rajinikanth Shares Thoughts on 'Soul Satisfaction', Kriya Yoga

Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently attended a spiritual event, shared his knowledge of Kriya Yoga and Chakra meditation. He also talked about the film that gave him “soul satisfaction” and they were Baba and Sree Raghavendra.

Rajinikanth commenced his speech by chanting “Om Guruvey Saranam.” He started by saying, “Noticing the Swamiji’s here refers to their notes while addressing you, I thought I should have also brought some notes with me. But I came here without it. We are all actors and a great actor is in our midst, Swamy Giri said pointing at me. I don’t know if it is praise or admonition.”

Spirituality, according to Rajinikanth, is a vast subject and despite reading several books, he is confused about what to speak at a spiritual event. Since it was announced that the event is being telecast live, the superstar thought that he would only have to address the gathering allowing the Swamys to do the speaking part.

Talking about his films Baba and Sree Raghavendra, Rajinikanth called his performance “soul satisfaction.” “I don’t know how to thank those great souls who made me act in those films,” added the actor.

Rajinikanth is known for practising Kriya yoga and said that it was very simple and effective, adding that it activates the chakras on the spine and improves one’s well-being.

“If God appears and offers a choice between peace of mind and Him, most of us would opt for the former because peace of mind is permanent, not happiness which always fluctuated. I have seen money, and fame and have even been associated with big-time political leaders, industrialists and several personalities. But my happiness and peace of mind is less than 10 per cent because it is temporary – it is maya – an illusion. Like money and fame, our body is also temporary,” Rajinikanth added.

Rajinikanth concluded, “They will take care of us. The atma of the Prophet, Jesus, Krishna, Buddha and Babaji will be with us. We should gear up to receive their blessings through Kriya yoga through which I have noticed the change in me.”

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer. The poster of the film was released in June.

