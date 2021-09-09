At SVC 50 Launch, Ranveer Singh and Ram Charan Bond Over Rs 4 Crore Ferrari Car

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was in Hyderabad to attend the launch of actors Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film. Along with Ranveer, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and megastar Chiranjeevi were also seen attending the mahurat event. The much-anticipated film is tentatively called SVC 50.

In a string of pictures, Ranveer is seen talking to Ram. In other images, the ‘Padmaavat’ star is seen posing with the film’s director Shankar and the cast of the film. Ranveer and Ram also bonded over the latter’s expensive Ferrari car, said to be in the north of Rs 4 crore. They also posed for pictures in front of the swanky four wheeler. Ranveer, who himself has a collection of expensive cars, saw Ram’s car near his vanity and pointed towards it. It is then Ram held his hand and they posed for pics in front of it.

What caught the eye at the grand launch, which took place at the Annapurna Studios, was Ranveer’s double ponytail look, which has gone viral on social media.

Kiara took to Twitter to share her excitement about the film.

“Excitement level beyond for my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shankarshanmugh garu, my wonderful costar @AlwaysRamCharan produced by #DilRaju garu. With your blessings, love and good wishes our film has begun," Kiara tweeted alongside the poster of the film.

The movie reportedly also features Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra and Sunil.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

