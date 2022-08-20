At Thane Janmashtami Celebration, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Introduces Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor took some time off her busy schedule and attended the Jansmashtmi’s Dahi Handi celebration with Maharasthra’s Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde in Thane, Mumbai. Her father Shakti Kapoor was also there.

According to sources, while introducing her to the crowd, the CM said, “She is a part of our Kolhapur Family. She is a Maharashtrian. She is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses, who has come here.”

Later, she posted a few pictures of her looks and broke the internet. The Marathi mulgi looked adorable in her saffron Anarkali suit set with a tadka. The entire plane and simple suit had embellished high slit flowy sleeves with an organza dupatta. Keeping her makeup natural yet glamorous she pulled her signature makeup look with a bindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)



The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on a massive scale in Thane, and several Dahi Handi competitions are organised. The whole crowd gathers to see the Dahi Handi competition.

Not only Sharddha Kapoor but various other Bollywood celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, and Marathi actresses like Apurva Nemlekar, and Sonalee Kulkarni, were also seen. Along with them, Shruti Marathe Ghatnekar, Madhuri Pawar, Swapnil Joshi, Vinod Veer Omkar Bhojane, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Television actress Supriya Pathare were also seen.

Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming acting projects include the Naagin trilogy. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, she will also appear in the untitled Luv Ranjan movie, which was filmed in Spain earlier this year.

The actress is known for her roles in movies like Saaho, Street Dancer 3D, and Aashiqui 2. She has also appeared in movies like Stree, Half Girlfriend, Ok Jaanu, and Chhichhore, which won a National Award, and co-starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

