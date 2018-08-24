At the Moment I'm Completely Obsessed With Inaaya: Soha Ali Khan

Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is enjoying the motherhood phase, says she is completely obsessed with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and so, she is balancing work and her personal life "very badly".Asked how she's maintaining a balance between her professional and personal life, Soha told IANS here: "Very badly, but I am trying. At the moment I am completely obsessed with Inaaya."Soha, who is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, ventured into Bollywood in 2004. She has starred in films like Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and 31st October.She says neither does she look back at her career nor is she into planning her future."I don't look back at anything. I am not very retrospective and I am not very (worried) about future planning. I am very much in the moment," she said.The 39-year-old actress, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, walked at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 edition for three labels -- Poochki, Shanti and Kanika Goyal in a show presented by Smartwater. The theme was water and clouds.Soha looked stunning sporting three separates from these labels. The actress walked the ramp wearing an organza blouse paired with a light blue tussar silk pencil skirt and a navy blue jacket. She completed her look with minimal make-up and a high ponytail."I am so excited because I am wearing an amalgamation of outfits, and the theme of water and clouds unites them. It was a lovely team effort," Soha said about the showstopper ensemble.On the fashion front, Soha says she is into smart, chic dressing.She denies being fashion conscious."I am probably very fashion aware but I would like to think that I have my own sense of style and I have always thought more style and fashion. I am more of a consumer of style and I find something that suits me and I tend to stick to it. But more recently, I have tried to push myself out of my comfort zone and embrace fashion more," she added.