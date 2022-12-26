At Varisu Audio Launch, Actor Sarathkumar's Words of Appreciation for Vijay

Telugu superstar Vijay Thalapathy recently attended the audio launch event of his upcoming film Varisu. The event took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Christmas eve. During the event, several actors praised Vijay Thalapathy for his acting prowess.

Speaking at the event, Sarathkumar said, “When I spoke on the 175th day of Sooryavamsam, I said that Vijay will become the superstar in the future. And now, it has happened. But then Karunanidhi was surprised to hear what I said”. Fans cheered the actor as he lauded Vijay.

Following Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj also praised Vijay Thalapathy. He said, “I played the role of the villain in the film”. He further added, “I feel extremely happy to collaborate with Vijay once again. We are sharing the screen together after a long gap of 4 years".

At the Varisu audio launch ceremony, Vijay expressed his love for his fans and thanked them for their support. He praised the cast and crew of Varisu and said he liked working with them. The actor claimed that although Varisu will clash at the box office with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, he feels that his only true competition is himself.

For the event, the actor was seen decked up in a simple olive green shirt, which he teamed up with off-white trousers. A huge crowd was present at the audio launch event of Vijay’s Varisu. Fans, who were present at the event, uploaded photos and videos of the event.

The film will hit the big screen on January 12, 2023. Directed by Vamsi Baidipally, the film also stars Rashmika Mandhana, Sarathkumar, and Shaam in pivotal roles. Other casts of the film include Prabhu, SJ Suriya, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Kushbhoo.

With music composed by Thaman, the cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani. This high-octane action drama is penned by Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema the film has created a huge buzz among the fans.

