English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
At Venice Film Festival, Canadian Auteur David Cronenberg Says Cinema-going is Over
The maker of The Fly, Crash and Naked Lunch told a talk at the Venice film festival Saturday that "television screens are getting bigger and bigger and therefore the difference between theatre and domestic viewing has become really flimsy."
Image: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Loading...
Hollywood director David Cronenberg has predicted that cinema-going will die out -- and says he "does not care" in the least. The maker of The Fly, Crash and Naked Lunch told a talk at the Venice film festival Saturday that "television screens are getting bigger and bigger and therefore the difference between theatre and domestic viewing has become really flimsy."
But the Canadian auteur said cinema itself would survive streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon and that it was "just evolving". He also revealed that he is working on a new television series himself, but said that he "can't talk about it yet".
Cronenberg said the visual language directors were using now was also moving away stylistically from the big screen. "The rule used to be that close-up shots were only done for TV, and not for movies. But today that's no longer the case," Variety reported him as saying
In July Cronenberg told students at a Toronto university that streaming was "shattering the big screen into many little screens. This is causing much stress amongst movie-nostalgia hardliners. It does not matter to me. In fact, it pleases me."
The Cannes film festival has found itself locked in conflict with Netflix over the last two years for its support of cinema owners. It demanded that the streaming giant show the films it wanted to premiere at the festival on the big screen before releasing them online. Rival Amazon often gives films it finances a cinema run before they are streamed.
But the Canadian auteur said cinema itself would survive streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon and that it was "just evolving". He also revealed that he is working on a new television series himself, but said that he "can't talk about it yet".
Cronenberg said the visual language directors were using now was also moving away stylistically from the big screen. "The rule used to be that close-up shots were only done for TV, and not for movies. But today that's no longer the case," Variety reported him as saying
In July Cronenberg told students at a Toronto university that streaming was "shattering the big screen into many little screens. This is causing much stress amongst movie-nostalgia hardliners. It does not matter to me. In fact, it pleases me."
The Cannes film festival has found itself locked in conflict with Netflix over the last two years for its support of cinema owners. It demanded that the streaming giant show the films it wanted to premiere at the festival on the big screen before releasing them online. Rival Amazon often gives films it finances a cinema run before they are streamed.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Real Madrid's Vinicius Bitten by Atletico Madrid Player in Derby
- Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
- Venom: Eminem References Mahatma Gandhi, India in Rap for Supervillain Film
- Would Be Deceptive to Not Mention Parents’ Separation: Meghna Gulzar on Writing Father’s Biography
- Franklin Funeral Bishop Apologises to Singer Ariana Grande for Touching Her Inappropriately
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...