At Virata Parvam Trailer Launch, Screen and Stage Collapse Due To Strong Wind

The digital screen and stage at the trailer launch of the film Virat Parvam in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, collapsed following a strong gust of wind. after the incident, operators cut off the power supply to avoid any more damage or injuries. The entire venue went dark, and organisers were able to evacuate the singers who were on the stage at the time of the incident.

Virata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, has been directed by Udugula Venu. The film is set to release in theatres across the world on June 17 after almost 3 years. Rana’s character is that of a Naxalite and movie posters are already impressing everyone. The trailer of the movie has also been well-received.

The movie is set to show the story from Sai Pallavi’s perspective, who plays the female lead named Vennela. She falls in love with Rana’s character Ravanna. In hopes of making Ravanna fall in love with her, she joins Naxalism. The trailer reveals that there are a lot of dialogues about love and war.

The trailer shows that the movie is going to have tons of action. There are many heartwarming scenes between the actors. Sai Pallavi shared the trailer of the movie.

The biggest moments in history have originated from simple incidents.

The key lies in the purity of emotion.

This is one such story of honesty, love and adventure. I’m proud to share with you all the trailer of VIRATA PARVAM❤️🙏🏻https://t.co/8eEkdhLOZM#VirataParvam — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) June 5, 2022

Fans also appreciated the trailer. One user wrote, “Can’t wait to witness the Magic of Vennela of Theatres,” with another adding, “Wow superb trailer.”

