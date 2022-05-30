Sonakshi Sinha Spotted With Rumoured Beau Zaheer Iqbal At A Wedding

Sonakshi Sinha, who is also the daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, rarely discusses her personal life. Nonetheless, it has long been speculated that the diva is seeing Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal. However, she has often denied these rumours. Regardless, the moment Sona and Zaheer are seen together, the rumour of their supposed romance makes headlines.

The same thing happened again when Sonakshi and her rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal joined the wedding celebration of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan recently.

A clip is currently going viral on social media. In the video, the Dabangg star is seen in a sparkly one-shoulder black dress. However, what caused the stir was Zaheer escorting her to the wedding celebration. Zaheer can be seen dressed in a black suit walking behind Sona. As soon as she spotted the paparazzi, she tried to move away from them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The dating and engagement rumours of Sona and Zaheer were fuelled recently when she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account flaunting a big diamond ring and a mystery man. The caption of all three of the pictures read the same, “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming true and I can’t wait to share it with YOUUUU. Can’t believe it was SO EZI.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

However, she later confirmed that the caption was about her newly launched beauty brand SOEZI and she was flaunting her nails, not the ring. But, what about the mystery man? We are still unsure.

Meanwhile, both Sonakshi and Zaheer made their Bollywood debuts as part of Salman Khan’s ventures. Sonakshi started her career in 2010 with Dabangg, while Zaheer debuted in 2019 with Notebook. The rumoured lovebirds will soon be seen together in the upcoming film Double XL, which is set to be released in 2022. Satram Ramani directs the film, which also stars Huma Qureshi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.