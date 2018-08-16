GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away: Film Industry Mourns the Loss of India's 'Greatest Leader'

From Rajinikanth to Priyanka Chopra, celebs paid their last respects to the iconic leader through their social media handles.

News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2018, 8:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away: Film Industry Mourns the Loss of India's 'Greatest Leader'
A News18 portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.
Loading...
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served as the PM in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday. Vajpayee, who was suffering from a prolonged illness for over a decade, was 93. The BJP stalwart was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Last night, Vajpayee's condition had worsened and he was put on life-support system.

Saddened by the demise of the former PM, celebrities from across the country expressed their grief. From Rajinikanth to Priyanka Chopra, the Indian film industry paid their last respects to the iconic leader through their social media handles.

Here is how celebs mourned his passing:































Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, party veteran LK Advani, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, several union ministers and CMs and even former Pakistan President Pervez Musharaff also mourned his death and paid him glowing tributes.

Vajpayee's body will be taken to his residence at 7pm and hundreds of well wishers have gathered there to pay their last respects. The mortal remains will be taken to the BJP headquarters at 10am on Friday and the samadhi will be done at Vijay Ghat, near Rajghat, at 5pm on Friday. The government also announced seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the former prime minister. In a circular, the home ministry also said national flag would be flown at half mast from today for seven days across India and a state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away

Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...