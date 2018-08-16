Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away: Film Industry Mourns the Loss of India's 'Greatest Leader'

I’m saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman Shri.Vajpayee ji. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 16, 2018

Former Prime Minister Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee's visionary ideas and contributions for India were truly remarkable. The nation will always remember... #RIP

My thoughts and condolences to the family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 16, 2018

Indeed a big loss for our country as we pay our last tribute to #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. He was a close family friend and his legacy will forever be remembered. Thank you for your selfless service, sir! My heartfelt condolence to everyone. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 16, 2018

RIP #AtalBihariVaajpayeeJi .. you will be remembered as one of India’s greatest leaders, as an exemplary statesman, as a tour de force for peace and unity and most of all as a genuine, warm, approachable human being. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 16, 2018

One of the few statesman who brought dignity and esteem to politics. His dream and steadfast application of Road connectivity changed and continues to change millions of lives in our country. Bowing with respect to our beloved leader #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 16, 2018

He was a rare statesman. #RIPAtalBihariVajpayee 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 16, 2018

For me he was one of India’s greatest leaders loved and respected by all. He will be missed. RIP #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/yRnDfCalIT — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones of the great man. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 16, 2018

It is rare to find love and respect across the entire politcal spectrum.



Atalji, was the rarest of them all.



Alvida #AtalBihariVajpayee. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 16, 2018

“Let no one challenge India's secularism.” - Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Salute #Respect

Growing up in India in the 1980’s and 90’s one can never forget what a deep impact #AtalBihariVaajpayee ji made on us... he was a great statesman and leader. #RIP — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 16, 2018

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served as the PM in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday. Vajpayee, who was suffering from a prolonged illness for over a decade, was 93. The BJP stalwart was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Last night, Vajpayee's condition had worsened and he was put on life-support system.Saddened by the demise of the former PM, celebrities from across the country expressed their grief. From Rajinikanth to Priyanka Chopra, the Indian film industry paid their last respects to the iconic leader through their social media handles.Here is how celebs mourned his passing:Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, party veteran LK Advani, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, several union ministers and CMs and even former Pakistan President Pervez Musharaff also mourned his death and paid him glowing tributes.Vajpayee's body will be taken to his residence at 7pm and hundreds of well wishers have gathered there to pay their last respects. The mortal remains will be taken to the BJP headquarters at 10am on Friday and the samadhi will be done at Vijay Ghat, near Rajghat, at 5pm on Friday. The government also announced seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the former prime minister. In a circular, the home ministry also said national flag would be flown at half mast from today for seven days across India and a state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee.