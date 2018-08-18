English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Atalji Used To Call Me Kalicharan: Shatrughan Sinha on His Relationship with Late PM
Actor and politician Shatrugan Sinha writes about his relationship with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16
Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday attended an Iftaar party hosted by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Loading...
What can I say about Atalji that I havent said before? Atalji and Advaniji are my Gurus my mentors in politics. They are both father figures in my life. I was sent by them to be trained by Nanajee Deshamukh, then to Madan Lal Khurana and Kailashpati Mishra. All through my training initiation and acclimatisation into politics, Atalji encouraged and supported me.
He was a man of vision. Whether it was the nuclear explosions in Pokhran or the bus service from India to Lahore, Atalji was a visionary first and a politician later. I was in that historic first bus ride to Lahore sitting right behind him. We both cracked jokes and kept the journey interesting. We could always trust Atalji to make the journey of life interesting. No matter how sticky the situation, he could lighten the atmosphere with poetry and humour.
During his Prime Ministership, everybody who worked with him was allowed to speak his or her mind freely. Today we function in an environment of unmitigated fear. No one is allowed to express himself. Atalji encouraged debate and dissent. This is what made him such a democrat. I remember I discussed Atalji about the poor medical care in Bihar and Patna and why can't we have an AIIMS-like hospital in the capital of Bihar. Atalji completely supported my plans and that's how Patna got its top-notch hospital.
Ataljee loved movies. He would sometimes address me as Kalicharan, the character I played in the movie of that name. I would tease him back saying he sounded like the villain Ajit from Kalicharan. Such was atmosphere of bantering and joking during Atalji's days, now sadly gone from the Party.
His poems were sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Jagjit Singh and Jaya Prada did a dance ballet based on Atalji's poetry. Not only Atalji, his daughter too is a movie buff. When Salman Khan got to know that Atalji's daughter was his fan, Salman went over to Atalji's residence to meet Atalji and his daughter. I think I learnt the gift of the gab from Atalji. He was a very sharp politician. He knew when to talk friendship with Pakistan and when to get tough with our neighbour. There will never be another person like Atalji.
Also Watch
He was a man of vision. Whether it was the nuclear explosions in Pokhran or the bus service from India to Lahore, Atalji was a visionary first and a politician later. I was in that historic first bus ride to Lahore sitting right behind him. We both cracked jokes and kept the journey interesting. We could always trust Atalji to make the journey of life interesting. No matter how sticky the situation, he could lighten the atmosphere with poetry and humour.
During his Prime Ministership, everybody who worked with him was allowed to speak his or her mind freely. Today we function in an environment of unmitigated fear. No one is allowed to express himself. Atalji encouraged debate and dissent. This is what made him such a democrat. I remember I discussed Atalji about the poor medical care in Bihar and Patna and why can't we have an AIIMS-like hospital in the capital of Bihar. Atalji completely supported my plans and that's how Patna got its top-notch hospital.
Ataljee loved movies. He would sometimes address me as Kalicharan, the character I played in the movie of that name. I would tease him back saying he sounded like the villain Ajit from Kalicharan. Such was atmosphere of bantering and joking during Atalji's days, now sadly gone from the Party.
His poems were sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Jagjit Singh and Jaya Prada did a dance ballet based on Atalji's poetry. Not only Atalji, his daughter too is a movie buff. When Salman Khan got to know that Atalji's daughter was his fan, Salman went over to Atalji's residence to meet Atalji and his daughter. I think I learnt the gift of the gab from Atalji. He was a very sharp politician. He knew when to talk friendship with Pakistan and when to get tough with our neighbour. There will never be another person like Atalji.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Big-screen Documentary on Late Chef Anthony Bourdain In The Works
- UK Flying Their Flag Half-Mast in India for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Speaks Volumes About the Former PM
- Google Person Finder Launches Tool For Kerala Flood Victims
- Meat-heavy Low-carb Diets Can 'Shorten Lifespan'
- Vehicles Make Their Way Through Flooded Bridge in Kerala - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...