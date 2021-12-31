Atharvaa's Kuruthi Aattam Faces Legal Battle Ahead of its Release

Tamil movie Kuruthi Aattam starring Atharvaa in the lead role has landed in controversy. The film may have trouble getting released in theatres next year. A film producer has approached the Madras High Court seeking to stall the release of the action thriller. He has alleged that the makers of the movie have failed to settle a due of Rs 1.94 crore.

Kuruthi Aattam was scheduled to hit the theatre screens on December 24, 2021, but it was postponed. The team behind the film hasn’t have announced a new release date so far.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy of Madras High Court heard the plea of S Hari Bhaskaran, managing partner of production company Flying Horse Pictures, against Kuruthi Aattam and the pending dues. The court has said that the next hearing in this matter will take place on January 3, 2022.

Bhaskaran alleged that when he produced the Tamil film Irandaam Kuthu, the designated partner of Rockfort Films Entertainment LLP T Muruganantham had entered into an agreement with him over the distribution and exhibition rights of Irandam Kuthu film in Tamil and Telugu. According to the agreement, Muruganantham was supposed to pay Rs 4.85 crore.

“However, he did not pay the full amount and Rs 1.94 crore, including 24 percent interest is pending,” the petitioner said in his affidavit. He said that he is seeking to postpone the release of Kuruthi Aattam as Rockfort is trying to release the Atharavaa starrer movie without clearing his pending payment.

Rockfort, the respondent, informed the court that they are yet to decide the release date of the film.

Bhaskaran said that he is seeking the court’s direction for Rockfort to settle the pending dues to him before the release of Kuruthi Aattam.

Director Sri Ganesh had on December 17, 2021, announced the postponement of the film’s release. Ganesh had made his debut as a director with the crime thriller 8 Thottakkal released in 2017. Kuruthi Aattam will be his second film as a director.

#KuruthiAattam release postponed from Dec 24. We will announce you the new release date soon. Big or Small - I owe a Sorry to the audience who have been supporting & expecting our film. Waiting to show the film as soon as possible. Thank You😊🙏 — Sri Ganesh (@sri_sriganesh89) December 17, 2021

I

n the action-thriller film, Atharvaa is the male lead and actress Priya Bhavani Shankar is playing the female lead. The film is produced by T. Muruganantham under the Rockfort Entertainment banner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.