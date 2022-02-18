'Atheists More Superstitious, Overconfident': Music Composer James Vasanthan in FB Post

Music composer James Vasanthan is known for being vocal about the issues concerning society, and the country at large. He doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind freely. Recently, the composer shared a post about his thoughts on atheists, religion and science on Facebook.

James wrote about the existence of God and atheists, advising everyone not to go into this debate, adding that it was a futile exercise, which got nothing to anyone apart from waste of time. Secondly, according to James, those who believe in and worship God will say that he has the power to create everything. He further added, “This argument will end the whole debate". James feels that science doesn’t work like that.

James believes that science doesn’t work on mere beliefs. In science, as he describes further everything has to be proven. The music composer feels that the debate between the followers of science and religion is a never-ending one, and therefore it was better not to indulge in this endless argument.

James added that he feels atheists are more superstitious and overconfident about themselves. According to him, atheists think what’s been spoken somewhere by some scientific genius is true. He feels that atheists are so overconfident that they refuse to acknowledge the existence of God beyond their scientific principles.

The composer further said that atheists consider someone teaching and spreading knowledge about God a fool. James wrote that he admires Indian social activist Periyar. James says that his admiration for Periyar is because the Father of The Dravidian movement had fought to liberate the Tamil community. James said that Periyar will be his hero forever as he helped gain rights for the oppressed race.

The post has now been deleted.

James is known for his work as a music composer on films like Subramaniapuram, Sandamarutham and Naanayam. Check out this song. The song is titled Naan Pogiren from the film Naanayam.

