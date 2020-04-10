Athiya Shetty, Along With Dad Suniel, Contributes Towards The Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Athiya Shetty, along with her parents Suniel and Mana Shetty, has joined the bandwagon of celebrities helping in times of distress. The trio extended help to all those in need, especially the kids.

Working with her family and close friends, Athiya, through Save The Children India has put together a relief kit including essential groceries, medical supplies and direct cash transfer which will reach out to as many kids as possible.

Talking about this initiative, Athiya says, "I feel you need to lead by example and you need to practice what you preach, hence I have donated too. Also, I have a WhatsApp group with my parents who are the CEO of Save The Children India and my very good friend Maya Patel, we have created this initiative to raise money and provide for the people who are vulnerable and to all those kids who attend Save The Children India.”

She further added, “I find it amazing that so many different organizations and food companies want to come out and help Save The Children India, they contact us and we figure how to distribute and put it all into action."

The actress also talked about helping some kids who were required to wear hearing aids and required specific batteries amid a lockdown situation. "That battery was running out and all the warehouses were shut, so for about one week, we were trying desperately to contact different warehouses and CEO's of different companies to try and get those specific batteries, because if you don't get those batteries it is taking them back 6 months because they won't be able to hear and that affects their education and daily lifestyle. Finally, we did get them last week."

Concluding, Athiya says that just spreading awareness, and speaking to the people helps. And as the word spreads, it makes people more conscious of the situation and makes them take notice of what really matters.

