Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Finally Confirm They're Together in England With These Photos

A few days back, actress Athiya Shetty shared a picture on Instagram, which created a storm on the internet with fans wondering if she was in England with KL Rahul, who is currently there with Team India for the five-match Test series against England starting in August. Another factor that suggested that both were in England together was the duo shared a picture at the same place in Southampton. Now, the rumoured couple has finally confirmed that they are indeed together as they shared separate pictures of them chilling with a common friend on their respective Instagram account. The common friend in question is Sonali Fabiani, who is the founder of Altry: Gifts That Matter, an NGO that facilitates gifting impact to loved ones instead of regular gifts. Take a look:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time now, however, they haven’t officially confirmed dating each other. The two often entertain their fans with their adorable social media PDA. On Wednesday, Athiya dropped a couple of stylish pictures with the cricketer. The pictures were from the brand shoot of NUMI Paris where Athiya and Rahul can be seen endorsing luxury sunglasses.

The duo is rumoured to have been dating since 2019. In April, on KL Rahul’s birthday, Athiya wrote: “Grateful for you, happy birthday."

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero, co-starring newcomer Sooraj Pancholi. Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, in which she worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here