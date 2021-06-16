Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Do It Again; Share Similar Posts, Captions on Instagram

A few days back, Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty shared a picture on Instagram, which created a storm on the internet with fans wondering if she was in England with KL Rahul, who is currently there with the Indian team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England starting in August. Another factor that suggested that both were in England together was the duo shared a picture at the same place in Southampton. Now, the rumoured couple has once again shared similar posts on their respective Instagram accounts.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Athiya shared a selfie of her with a classy caption. She posted a picture of her wearing a beautiful purple shirt, posing in front of a green background. The actress shared the selfie and captioned it, “A new day, a step closer to a new me.” KL Rahul made an almost similar post. Right after the actress, the cricketer shared a boomerang of him. In the clip, he is sporting sunglasses, just like Athiya. He captioned the post, “New Day, New possibilities, New Me…”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul often exchange adorable comments on each other’s posts. The duo is rumoured to have been dating since 2019. In April, on KL Rahul’s birthday, Athiya wrote: “Grateful for you, happy birthday."

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero, co-starring newcomer Sooraj Pancholi. Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, in which she worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

