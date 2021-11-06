Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Make Relationship Public; Cricketer's Birthday Post for Actor Goes Viral

After months of speculation, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have finally made their relationship Instagram official. On Athiya’s birthday, KL Rahul shared loved-up photos with the actress alongside a romantic caption.

In the first photo, Athiya and Rahul can be seen goofing around in a postcard-perfect click. While in the other picture, they were seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. The pictures were also accompanied by a little note which read, “Happy birthday my (red heart) @athiyashetty." Athiya too acknowledged the post by dropping in a heart and the earth emoji.

The post comes after Rahul guided Team India to an emphatic win over Scotland in the Group 2 Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, Athiya was present at the stadium cheering for Rahul and Team India during the match against Scotland. As Rahul scored his fifty, the camera panned towards the stands where Athiya was seen clapping alongside Rohit Sharma’s Wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

Earlier this year, an HT report claimed that KL Rahul listed Athiya as his partner before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England and communicated the same to the BCCI.

Athiya Shetty often grabs headlines for her relationship with KL Rahul. Athiya and Rahul have made appearances on each other’s social media and have even been spotted publicly.

On the work front, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero alongside, Suraj Pancholi. She was last seen in the comedy film Motichoor Chaknachoor, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

