Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul To Take Wedding Vows At Suniel Shetty's Bungalow In Khandala? Deets inside

The speculations around Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding have been doing rounds lately. Several reports suggested that Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s upcoming wedding could take place sometime later this month. There has been a lot of talk about their relationship and their pending nuptials, but while their fans are yet to get a confirmation on the dates, a new report suggests that the wedding will happen sometime post-January 20.

According to a report in ETimes, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s home post-marriage is two buildings away from Ranbir-Alia’s abode in Bandra. Having said that, sources have revealed that the wedding wows will be exchanged at Suniel Shetty’s lavish bungalow in Khandala. Those who’ve seen glimpses of the property in past media and social media coverage can vouch for the fact that Suniel Shetty’s abode amidst the hills is no less than a resort. It’s the perfect venue for a million dollar marriage like KL Rahul’s and Athiya’s.

However, the lavish expanses of this hillside abode will only be open to the immediate families and close friends of the couple. Rahul-Athiya’s wedding is likely going to be a private affair. Prominent names from the world of cricket, Bollywood and some business friends of the Shettys are expected to attend the shaadi for sure.

As per the report, as the wedding will happen for close ones, Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul’s family have planned a grand reception for the who’s who of entertainment, sports, business and political fields in April. That event promises to be the Big Fat wedding that will look like a red carpet rendezvous like never before.

More details about the Khandala wedding and the subsequent reception are awaited. As always, ETimes will get you the latest updates to you soon.

Spealking of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s romance on social media, the couple often shares mushy photos with each other. Their adorable display of affection towards each other wins over the internet.

Back in October 2022, Athiya’s father Suniel had even confirmed the wedding news while interacting with the paps and said, ‘Jaldi Hogi’. Reportedly, they will be having a very fancy big-fat South Indian wedding including all the festivities like Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet. The festivities are most likely to be held at Suniel and Mana’s lavish Khandala Bungalow-Jahaan.

Athiya made her relationship official with KL Rahul at the screening of her brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film ‘Tadap’. She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Hero’ alongside Sooraj Pancholi in 2015. She was last seen in the romantic film ‘Motichoor Chaknachor’ in 2019 starring next to Rajkummar Rao and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

