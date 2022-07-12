Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul To Tie The Knot In Next 3 Months, Grand Preparations Underway: Reports

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for quite some time now. The two often make headlines for their relationship and their wedding rumours have also been going around for a long time now. However, if recent reports are to be believed, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul are now planning to tie the knot in the next three months.

As reported by IndiaToday.in, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to marry in the next three months and grand preparations for the same are currently underway. Reportedly, the two families met each other recently and visited the house where Athiya and Rahul will be moving in. “Rahul’s parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family. The couple, along with their families, visited the new house where they will be moving in soon, to see the progress. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding is been overseen by the bride herself,” a source cited by the news portal claimed.

Latest News, <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a>, watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>