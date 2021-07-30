Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma Turn Photographers for KL Rahul, Virat Kohli in England

Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma are chilling together in England. While Anushka was seen leaving for the country with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, Athiya surprised fans with her social media posts from the country. On Thursday, KL Rahul shared pictures of the gang indulging in a stylish photo session. In one of the photos, Athiya Shetty can be seen clicking KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Umesh Yaadav, Mayank Agarawal and Ishant Sharma as Anushka stands beside her and looks on.

Both Anushka and Athiya have been in the United Kingdom since last month where Team India has been stationed for their cricket series. Athiya is rumoured to be accompanying her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul. The duo has been rumoured to be dating for a while now. While Suniel Shetty had confirmed that Athiya was in the country, he said she was there with her brother Ahan Shetty.

A few days back, Athiya had turned photographer for Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma had shared a series of happy pictures clicked by Athiya. Anushka was seen wearing a pair of ripped jeans, a white T-shirt, and a white denim jacket for her day out with Athiya.

Earlier, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty had said that she was vacationing with Ahan in England. “Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them,” Suniel said to a leading daily earlier this month.

Meanwhile, both Athiya and Anushka have been treating fans to pictures from their stay on Instagram.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in 2019. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently producing late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut film ‘Qala’.

