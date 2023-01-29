Athiya Shetty Dances With Dad Suniel, KL Rahul Pulls Her Cheeks In Mehendi Ceremony; Pics

Days after Athiya Shetty tied the knot with her cricketer beau KL Rahul, the actress has now shared unseen pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. On Sunday, Athiya took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which she was seen enjoying with her family and friends during her Mehendi ceremony.

In the first picture, KL Rahul was seen pulling Athiya’s cheeks. In the second click, the actress was seen dancing with her father, actor Suniel Shetty. In one of the photos, Athiya was seen posing with her girl gang which also included Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. One of the pictures also featured the couple dancing their hearts out. However, it is the last picture that one must not miss! In this click, Athiya was seen posing adorably with her tongue out of her mouth. Check out the pictures here:

Earlier, Athiya also shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony with KL Rahul. In the first picture, the lovebirds were seen covered in haldi and flowers. In the second picture, Athiya gave fans a look at her Haldi outfit. In the third, the actress was seen applying haldi on her brother Ahan Shetty’s face. She ended the series by sharing a solo picture of herself before the ceremony began. “Sukh (peace)," she wrote in caption of her pictures.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala residence. The couple announced their marriage on social media with a few pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote, ““In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽"

