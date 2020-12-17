Athiya Shetty Flaunts Her Glowing Skin with 'SPF On', Rumoured Boyfriend KL Rahul Reacts to Pic

The last month of the year has arrived and so has the dipping temperature. As you sit in the sun to keep yourself warm, Athiya Shetty’s post will remind you to wear sunscreen. The actress’ recent Instagram post is all about Sun Protection Factor (SPF) and a fresh face look that inspires us to take care of our skin. On Wednesday, Athiya posted a selfie where she is wearing a white tank top and showing off her glowing skin. The actress’ hair is tied in a bun and she has accessorised her look with golden hoops. Captioning the image, Athiya wrote, “SPF ON”.

The post has received over 2,19,400 likes as fans and friends praise Athiya's skin, including her rumoured boyfriend, cricket star KL Rahul, who liked the picture. Celebrity hairstylist Susan Emmanuel commented, “You look so fresh and flawlessly beautiful.” Model and actress Malavika Mohan commented, “So much pretty in one frame.” Actor Ileana D’Cruz commented, “Ummm hi...how to be you so pretty? pls do tell k thanks bye,” while Patralekha wrote, “So pretty.”

With all the praise that the post has received, you may now have realised that to maintain glowing healthy skin like the 28-year-old, applying an SPF is essential. It is said that sunscreen should be applied every time you step outside the house, even if it is a cloudy day, because the ultraviolet (UV) rays are always there when it is day time.

However, with most of us staying home during coronavirus lockdown, a report by Allure highlighted how SPF is necessary even indoors. According to Joyce Park, a California-based dermatologist, it is necessary that we apply SPF even when we are inside our homes because your glass windows only block UVB rays and not the UVA rays.

