Athiya Shetty has a Hard Time Speaking Bundelkhandi For Motichoor Chaknachoor
Actress Athiya Shetty, who will be next seen in Motichoor Chakhnachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, revealed how learning Bundelkhandi was a challenging yet fulfilling experience.
Actress Athiya Shetty says learning Bundelkhandi for the upcoming comedy drama Motichoor Chaknachoor was a challenging yet fulfilling experience. Set in Bhopal, Motichoor Chaknachoor is about a young NRI husband-obsessed bride and a desperate groom Pushpinder (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).
Athiya will be seen essaying role of Anita, an educated girl who is looking for a green card-holder groom. Pushpinder, the guy eager to get married, is settled in Dubai. He follows his mother's instructions.
The story is about how their life changes when the two get married. To stay true to the region where the story is set, the makers decided to include dialogues in Bundelkhandi language.
"I had heard this accent and dialect briefly in films. I have to admit that it wasn't easy to get the dialect right initially and use it in regular colloquialism," Athiya said.
"I did workshops and worked on the dialect along with our writer, Meghvrat Singh Gurjar for a few weeks as part of my prep for the character, before starting to shoot. I found it challenging but extremely fulfilling as it helped us create that perfect heartland vibe for our film," she added.
Directed by Debamitra Biswal, the film will release on November 15. It also features Navni Parihar and Abhishek Rawat. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios, Woodpecker Movies, Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia.
