Athiya Shetty is a Stunning Sight in Her Monotone ‘One Two Many’ Selfie

Athiya Shetty is one of those actresses in B-town who has got her social media game on point. She is pretty active when it comes sharing glimpses of her fun life along with her goofy poses.

The 27-year old recently took to Instagram handle and shared a monochrome yet vibrant selfie. She is busy looking at her phone while taking the photo. Athiya keeps it chic and comfy in a simple sleeveless tank top and kept her hair naturally open. She looked stunning in the capture she shared in a form of collage with the same click repeated.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “One two many”.

Ileana D’cruz and Esha Gupta soon sent love to Athiya’s photo in the comments. Ileana addressed her as beautiful while Esha Gupta called her ‘Babe’ adding a heart-eyed emoji through her comment.

Athiya frequently gives a sneak peek into her life with her active presence on social media and fans and followers rush to hit the like button and shower hearts in the comments section.

Earlier she treated her Instafam with another beautiful picture which was taken in a mountainous land. In a leisure mode, Athiya looked comfortable in a casual outfit flaunting a sporty look. Marooned somewhere in the mountains, Athiya could be seen wearing an athleisure wear set. The moment was captioned by her as “Big Isolation”

Among others, Aditya Seal and actress Patralekha went all hearts.

Athiya starred in the 2019 film called Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film had Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the main role. She is next committed to feature in an upcoming biopic based on the life of Kashmir soccer player Afshan Ashiq. The film is tentatively titled Hope Solo. Athiya will play the lead role in the biographical drama.