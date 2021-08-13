Athiya Shetty is All Hearts for Rumoured Boyfriend KL Rahul As He Scores First Test Century at Lord's

Athiya Shetty is showering rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul with love as the cricketer scored his maiden Test century at Lord’s on Day One of the second Test between England and India. It was KL Rahul’s first century in Test matches since September 2018, when he scored 149 – also against England – at The Oval. Rahul has scored total six centuries in Test matches.

Athiya took to her Instagram story to celebrate her rumoured beau’s incredible achievement. She shared a clip of Rahul from the match alongside a raising hands and red heart emojis.

Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, also shared a brief video of KL Rahul from India vs England match and thanked him for giving him the special gift. He wrote, “100 at the Mecca of cricket! Congratulations and god bless baba, @rahulkl. Ps: thank you for my bday gift!"

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time now, however, they haven’t officially confirmed dating each other.

A few weeks back, an HT report claimed that KL Rahul listed Athiya as his partner before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England last month and communicated the same to the BCCI.

